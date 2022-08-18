Learn About Why a Sleep-Starved Society Isn’t Good for Anyone
We’ve somehow gotten to a point where people wear sleep deprivation like a badge of honor. They’re guzzling coffee, they’re going to school and raising kids and working and writing a book, and somehow, they act like they’re pulling it all off – and our instinct is to praise this person.
This Tumblr thread, though, takes a look at why that’s terrible and suggests that in the long run, no one benefits from chronically running on too little sleep.
It began with someone suggesting that the whole idea that adults don’t really need that much sleep smells like capitalism at work.
There’s also research happening that could suggest that lack of sleep could be behind the mysterious and damaging inflammation that is plaguing so many American adults.
We know it’s important, we just don’t make it a priority. No one does.
First sleep and second sleep…I think I could get behind that.
Not getting enough sleep compromises your immune system, too, and I think we all realize now that’s a terrible problem to have.
There is a reason that sleep deprivation is a form of torture.
And yes, making teenagers clock into school at 7 am is cruel and unusual punishment.
Of course, we’re all different – but that doesn’t work for capitalism.
We’re overworked, and with our devices, we’re constantly “clocked in.”
Don’t feel guilty for taking some time to relax!
We all need it!