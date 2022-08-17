Man Asks if He’s a Jerk for Not Giving up His College Tuition Money to Help Out His Family
There’s no doubt about it, people can get incredibly selfish when it comes to money…
And sometimes, things go off the rails when situations involve money AND family.
Take a look at this story from Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page and let us know if you think this young man is out of line for not giving up his college tuition money.
AITA for refusing to give up my education?
“I (18M) have recently begun attending my first choice college.
I have worked extremely hard over the past two years to make this dream a reality and I’ve been tutoring my sister (17F) in my free time to help her get into the same university. I have to say it’s all been worth it. This place is amazing, the people are all friendly and I feel like I just belong.
Here’s where the conflict comes in. My grandmother has been diagnosed with lung cancer. She cannot afford to pay for her treatment and neither can my parents, nor my extended family. They are saying that she needs ~$30,000~.
I at first asked why my parents didn’t pay for it, seeing how they are funding my education. They said that they put all of their savings into mine and my sister’s college funds.
At a family meeting, my entire family demanded I paid for my grandma’s treatment with my college fund, and they seemed so quick to group up on me. I didn’t have a chance to make my argument peacefully, because they all kept interrupting me when I spoke.
That’s when I snapped. I told them that my grandmother’s treatment was not my responsibility, and if they wanted to pay for it, they should figure out a way to do it themselves.
Ever since then, I’ve been feeling guilty about the way I blew up at them. I understand that it’s my money, and I will use it to pay for college, but they’re my family, and I feel as if I shouldn’t have yelled at them.
Am I the a**hole?”
