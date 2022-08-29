Man Disappears After He Was Accidentally Paid 300x Times His Salary
What would you do if your employer accidentally paid you more than your salary calls for?
What about 300 TIMES MORE?
That’s what happened to a man who worked at a place called Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos in Chile.
He was paid the equivalent of $180,418 U.S. dollars instead of $545 and he decided to take the money and run.
The man initially told his manager about the major payroll snafu and his manager reported the mistake to HR. He then said he’d return the money the next day.
Yeah, that didn’t happen.
He sent a resignation letter to the company through an attorney, and withdrew all the money out of his bank account and he hit the road.
That was the last communication the company had with the former employee, and he hasn’t been seen since.
I wonder if someone in the payroll department got fired over this mishap…
What would you do?