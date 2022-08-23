Person Asks if They’re Wrong for Calling the Cops on Their Roommate for Child Abandonment
It can get REALLY old REALLY fast when someone tries to leave their child with you all the time.
Once in a while?
Sure, no problem.
But we all know that some people take advantage of situations like this.
Check out this story and see if you think this person was wrong for refusing to watch his roommate’s child and for calling the police on her.
AITA for refusing to look after my roommate’s kid and calling the police for child abandonment?
“Landlord rented out the other room to a mom and her 2 y/o daughter. Wasn’t a big a fan of the idea but I have no input on who gets the room as each room is separate lease.
I quashed the idea very early on that I will watch, feed, or entertain the kid in any way.
She’s asked a few times for me to watch her daughter ‘just for a bit’ and share food that I have ordered but I’ve made it clear it will not happen every time.
She texted me on Saturday while I was playing a game that she had a family emergency and I need to watch the kid overnight. No response to my texts after that.
F**k that so I called the cops and told them the child was abandoned. After that I left and went to a movie with my phone on silent.
I’m not sure what happened after but she was back when I came home from the movie. She is trying to get the landlord involved now too.
AITA?”
And here’s what Reddit users had to say.
One reader said this person is an a**hole and they don’t sound very compassionate.
Another Reddit user said they’re worried for the child and that they hope the person who wrote the post gets charged with something.
And this individual had a different opinion and said they’re NTA and said this person saw through the roommate’s BS.