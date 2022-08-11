Professional Housecleaners Do These 5 Things in Their Houses Every Day
News flash: you should be using your spare time to keep your home as clean as possible, because a tidy abode makes everyone feel better.
Take a look at these 5 things that professional housecleaners do in their own homes every day. You might just get inspired to start doing them in your own house!
1. Make the bed.
Ashlee Edie of Handy recommends cleaning bedrooms once a week but says that you can do little things every day to make things easier and tidier.
Edie says that you should make your bed every single day and that you should also clear things like glasses, books, and water bottles off of your nightstand daily to make your bedroom feel less cluttered.
2. Clean the stainless steel.
If you have stainless steel appliances in your home, you know how easily they get dirty with food, grease, fingerprints, and all kinds of other things. Edie says you should clean these surfaces off every day.
“To keep mine looking brand new, I wipe all my stainless-steel surfaces and appliances daily with an oil based cleaner. The oil will protect from water marks and repel antithetical substances, meaning that when it comes to deep-cleaning my home, my appliances need minimal attention.”
3. Wipe down the bathroom sink.
Bathroom sinks get dirty in a hurry and Edie recommends cleaning yours every single time you use it…yes, that means multiple times every day.
Edie says, “Cleaning the bathroom sink several times a day may sound silly, but when you start wiping it down after every use, you will instantly see what a big difference it make. Toothpaste, makeup, and hard water builds up daily.”
And don’t slack on cleaning the mirror above the sink, either!
4. Hit all the surfaces.
It can be hard to pay attention to the little things in your house when your life is busy, but you should clean door handles, coffee pots, light switches, and remote controls daily because of how much bacteria they contain.
Edie says, “With so many people handling the remote, there are no limits to how much dirt can end up on it, from chip crumbs and sticky fingers to hairs and oils from our skin.”
5. Floor to ceiling.
You gotta get into the nooks and crannies, folks…because neglecting those spots is bad for the overall cleanliness of your home.
So that means you should do a quick scan of your place from floor to ceiling on a daily basis.
Diane Regalbuto of Betty Likes To Clean says, “In each room start at the top—look up to see if there are cobwebs, and down to see if there are dust bunnies. Pick one room from which to remove any cobwebs—it takes less than five minutes and it makes a huge difference.”
