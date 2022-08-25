Some Servers Say That “Sunday Morning After Church” Customers Are the Worst
It may come as a surprise to some folks out there that there are service industry workers who really aren’t big fans of certain folks who come in during the weekend…
The conversation was started on TikTok when a server posted a video where wrote text that read, “The “Sunday morning after church” is the worst type of customer… You won’t change my mind.” And another TikTokker user even called them “the worst human beings on Earth.”
See what else he had to say in the video below.
@saint_hypnos #stitch with @jenmich416 #serviceindustry #evilcustomers #afterchurch #rudecustomers ♬ original sound – Saint
One TikTok user responded to his video by saying,
“A group of 20 brunch ladies showed up, verbally a**sed me/made me cry and then left one of those Bible pamphlets that look like money as a tip.”
And another person said,
“They push their way through the crowded waiting area then get astonished by the fact there’s a 45+ minute wait.”
And he responded to that comment with another video about an experience with a “church lady” that went wrong.
@saint_hypnos Reply to @usedpieceoftape ♬ original sound – Saint
I think this will surprise some folks out there!
