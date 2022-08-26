Aug 25, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 698

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
What siblings were made for
Grandpa helps kid overcome fear of water
Read and loved every summer since 1991
“Oh sorry, let me help you with that!”
A ridiculously good-looking llama
Drone lighting up abandoned church
Tornado’s cousin cloud
Spidey looking out for the neighborhood
Dad photo bomb
The headless dogs have guns now
Confused leopard
Morning traffic in Capri, Italy
The Southern Ring Nebula-Hubble vs. James Webb
Shell ship
Tombstone’s eyes actually are looking around
Nothing like a nap in the sun
Where the sun never sets
Minor retouch request
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

This Super Simple Hack Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster
Here’s How Much Household Income Is Required To Be Considered ‘Rich’ In These US Cities
Incognito Mode Isn’t As Incognito As You Might Think
The Incredible True Story of the 30-Year-Old Who Conned a High School Into Believing He Was 16
16 Ways to Make Better Popcorn
Human eggs have a ‘standby battery mode’ that allows them to last decades
‘Wack Slacks’: When the Media Fell for a Grunge Slang Hoax
So THAT’S Why Some People Have More Earwax Than Others
This Person Got Hilarious Revenge Due to a Work Dress Code
Trees Are Overrated

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

