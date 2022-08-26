The Shirk Report – Volume 698
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– What siblings were made for
– Grandpa helps kid overcome fear of water
– Read and loved every summer since 1991
– “Oh sorry, let me help you with that!”
– A ridiculously good-looking llama
– Drone lighting up abandoned church
– Tornado’s cousin cloud
– Spidey looking out for the neighborhood
– Dad photo bomb
– The headless dogs have guns now
– Confused leopard
– Morning traffic in Capri, Italy
– The Southern Ring Nebula-Hubble vs. James Webb
– Shell ship
– Tombstone’s eyes actually are looking around
– Nothing like a nap in the sun
– Where the sun never sets
– Minor retouch request
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– This Super Simple Hack Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster
– Here’s How Much Household Income Is Required To Be Considered ‘Rich’ In These US Cities
– Incognito Mode Isn’t As Incognito As You Might Think
– The Incredible True Story of the 30-Year-Old Who Conned a High School Into Believing He Was 16
– 16 Ways to Make Better Popcorn
– Human eggs have a ‘standby battery mode’ that allows them to last decades
– ‘Wack Slacks’: When the Media Fell for a Grunge Slang Hoax
– So THAT’S Why Some People Have More Earwax Than Others
– This Person Got Hilarious Revenge Due to a Work Dress Code
– Trees Are Overrated
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
