This Is Why Chick-Fil-a Employees Never Say “You’re Welcome”
It’s an undeniable fact that you will not find a single employee at Chick-Fil-A who’s anything less than perky, helpful, and incredibly polite – and you’ll never find one that says “you’re welcome” instead of “my pleasure,” either.
It turns out that Chick-Fil-A takes its employee training as seriously as it takes making the perfect chicken sandwich, making sure that each one knows exactly what’s expected of them when it comes to interacting with customers.
Responding to a “thank you” with “my pleasure” is high on their list of priorities.
The tradition has been in place almost since the restaurant opened, all due to an experience that founder Truett Cathy had at a Ritz Carlton hotel. There’s not much to the tale, really, just that a server responded to him that way and he thought it sounded much nicer and more elegant than “you’re welcome,” and so he brought it over to Chick-Fil-A when he arrived home.
On Reddit, a current employee explained that it’s still something that’s important to the company as a whole.
“You’re welcome seems too indifferent, and we’re told to use elevated language.”
