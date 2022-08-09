This Waitress Contradicted a Parent’s Order for Their Child. Were They Wrong?
Some people just shouldn’t have kids…and the people you’re about to meet might fall into that category…
You’re about to read a story from Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page that might make your blood boil.
Take a look at what happened and see if you think this waitress did the right thing.
AITA…for refusing to let someone order an item off the menu?
“I’m a waitress at a restaurant chain known for their ice cream. (Do with that what you will) and I have a semi regular family that comes in every once in a while.
Every time they come in they order their youngest child Mac and cheese. The first time I served them, the child threw up all over the booth. I didn’t think much of it, just that he was sick or had an upset stomach. I clean up the booth.
The next time was the same thing. Mac and cheese then puke. Again in the booth and on the table.
This is an every time occurrence, the kid orders Mac and cheese then throws up. The kid never gets to the bathroom, and most the time he doesn’t even make an attempt to leave the table. I believe once he started walking to the bathroom.
This most recent time they came in and I was their waitress the child went to order Mac and cheese again, and I asked the mom. “Is he okay to have that? He gets sick every time….” the mom said “Oh yah Kraft Mac and Cheese makes him sick, but he wants it.”.
I said “ma’am, I’m sorry but I don’t think your child should order this if you know he’s going to puke from eating it. And quite frankly I really don’t want to have to clean up vomit tonight”
The mom threw a bit of a fit, but when I said, “why are you allowing your child to order a food that makes him sick, just to have someone else clean it up.” And the manager had came over and was agreeing with me, she ordered him chicken tenders and fries instead.
Was I in the wrong for not wanting/allowing him to order the Mac and cheese that makes him sick? I’ve shared this story with a few people and I’ve had some mixed reactions.
AITA?”
Check out how Reddit users responded.
This person said she’s NTA and that this whole situation sounds ridiculous.
Another individual said the waitress did a great job and that this situation could have been dangerous for the kid.
Another Reddit user could relate to getting sick like this when they were a kid…and it isn’t pretty…
And this person went so far as to say that this might be child a**se.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, food, kids, parents, reddit, restaurants, waitress