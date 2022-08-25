Young Man Asks if He’s Wrong for Moving Out of His Parents’ House When They Asked Him to Pay Rent
Where do you stand on parents charging their kids rent to live in their houses?
And what if a kid is only 18-years-old?
That’s what’s at the heart of this story from Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” Page.
Take a look and see what happened.
AITA for moving out of my parents house after they expected me to pay rent for my room?
“I (18M) just graduated and gonna be starting community college in August.
Barely started doing full-time hours but that’ll change to part time again once I start my classes.
Before my 18th b-day over a month ago, my parents started talking about how they expect me to pay for rent then half the bills if I expect to stay there. That wasn’t the problem.
The issue was they were expecting me to pay $1,300 a month for my tiny a** room that I share with my little brother. Not including the half of the bills they expected me to pay .
Most apartments in our city are around that range but that’s for a whole a** apartment, not a single bedroom plus sharing space with everyone else. Most of my paycheck would just be going to that then.
Like I asked my parents I don’t got a problem with helping with the bills and paying for my room if they made the rent to be lower.
They said that’s how much they agreed on so that’s what I’d have to pay if I wanna keep staying there.
So I said fine and talked to one of my friend’s I already knew had his own place but was looking for a new roommate for the past 3 months.
Ended up going with him and he added me to the lease.
My own room and bathroom, plus the total for rent and my half of the bills it’s like wayyyy less than the rent by itself that my parents expected me to pay.
But the thing is they’re super mad at me for leaving. My mom ignored me when I moved out, my dad kept saying how he’s so disappointed in me.
For a while they were hoping to rely on me with helping out with their mortgage payments on the house also with the bills so now that I’ve chosen to leave instead my dad says I’m going to leave them really struggling and he can’t believe I decided to be selfish instead of helping my family out.
So that’s sort of why I’m asking if I’m TA. It was super high what they were expecting me to pay (literally whole paycheck would go to just that) but also I left them to struggle when they were hoping for me to help out so idk.
AITA?”
Here’s how Reddit users reacted.
One person said he’s NTA and that this request is outrageous.
Another Reddit user said this goes beyond his parents just trying to be slum lords.
And this individual said if he gives his parents an inch, they’re going to take a mile.
