His College Girlfriend Girlfriend Cheated On Him, So He Deleted Her Class Schedule And Forced Her To Sign Up For Early Morning Classes
by Chris Allen
Being cheated on and being a freshman in college go together like peanut butter and jelly.
Some choose to party on. Some get in the gym. Some hit the books. Some wallow.
This story kicks us off in a bit of the latter there, until a discovery is made, and the chance for revenge presents itself.
Creating school schedule headaches for a cheating ex
Back in college, my freshman year girlfriend cheated on me. At first, I didn’t think much of revenge and resigned myself to be quietly p****d about the situation.
THEN I discovered her .edu account was still logged into my laptop, and it also happened to be right before our registration for next semesters classes.
The comically evil grin must’ve spread across his face in slow mo.
I waited for her to register for classes and for a few days to pass and classes to fill up.
I then deleted her class schedule and the email confirming the drops.
I checked daily to see if she had noticed, and after nearly a week I saw a brand new schedule with FOUR Friday classes and 2 classes at 7:30 AM during the week.
That’s some pretty devilish payback.
The breakup was long enough past that I can’t imagine she thought it could be me.
And for 4 months she was moderately inconvenienced.
A petty win that I still love!
Let’s see what folks had to say.
Gimme all the puns.
One person made a good point about connecting the dots.
Another person 100% recognized how brutal this really was.
And one commenter recommended people think before they F around.
Open with a pun, let’s close with one.
Class is really in session.
