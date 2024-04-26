April 25, 2024 at 10:33 pm

Woman Said The Wendy’s Corporate Sent Her a $25 Gift Card, But When She Tried To Use It There Was No Money On It

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@teachwithmx.ram

Well, it sounded like a nice gesture at first…

A Texas teacher posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about an unusual experience at work.

She said Wendy’s sent all of her students Frosty Key Tags and that she was given a $25 gift card.

Sounds great, right?

But then she tried to go use the card…

Source: TikTok/@teachwithmx.ram

She went to a Wendy’s drive-thru and was told there was NO MONEY on the gift card she received.

Source: TikTok/@teachwithmx.ram

She added, “Wendy’s, I feel like I got played! I was so embarrassed.”

Bummer!

Source: TikTok/@teachwithmx.ram

Here’s the video.

@teachwithmx.ram

I still love @Wendy’s because they truly are the best 🩷🩷🩷 #wendys #funny #story #drama #wendysdrivethru #frosty #embarrassing #teacher #teachertok #tiktokteacher #storytime

♬ original sound – teachwithmx.ram

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

One individual wants Wendy’s to hook her up.

Source: TikTok/@teachwithmx.ram

Another person has been there before…

Source: TikTok/@teachwithmx.ram

And one TikTok user thinks she needs to get hooked up.

Source: TikTok/@teachwithmx.ram

Come on Wendy’s! Get it together!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter