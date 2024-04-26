Woman Said The Wendy’s Corporate Sent Her a $25 Gift Card, But When She Tried To Use It There Was No Money On It
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, it sounded like a nice gesture at first…
A Texas teacher posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about an unusual experience at work.
She said Wendy’s sent all of her students Frosty Key Tags and that she was given a $25 gift card.
Sounds great, right?
But then she tried to go use the card…
She went to a Wendy’s drive-thru and was told there was NO MONEY on the gift card she received.
She added, “Wendy’s, I feel like I got played! I was so embarrassed.”
Bummer!
Here’s the video.
@teachwithmx.ram
I still love @Wendy’s because they truly are the best #wendys #funny #story #drama #wendysdrivethru #frosty #embarrassing #teacher #teachertok #tiktokteacher #storytime
Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.
One individual wants Wendy’s to hook her up.
Another person has been there before…
And one TikTok user thinks she needs to get hooked up.
Come on Wendy’s! Get it together!
