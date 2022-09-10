10 People Talk About How They Like to Mess With Scam Phone Callers
Have you received any calls from any Nigerian princes lately?
Or maybe someone trying to sell you a timeshare in some faraway beach town you’ve never heard of?
Yeah, we all get those scam calls from time to time.
But how should you deal with them?
Take a look at how these 10 people do it and maybe you’ll get some ideas!
1. A time to sing.
Don’t waste my time!
For the proper scam ones I sing ‘I’m and little teapot’ until they hang up. One guy who was trying to get access to my computer started shouting at me fir ‘wasting his time’.
— Steve Blair (@UniversalExile) April 3, 2021
2. String them along.
I’ll pass it on.
My mum genuinely does this . She’s 82 and sharp as a tack . Her reasoning is while they’re talking to her they can’t be bothering anyone else . She strings them along and after 20mins she tells them she’s the cleaner and she’ll pass the message on 😂
— Solerina is in lockdown (@Solerina2) April 3, 2021
3. Oh, boy.
I bet they get surprised.
I always ask if the weather is nice where they are, what did they have for breakfast or lunch, complimenting them on their pleasant phone manner before asking if they’d be interested in a threesome with two octogenarian neighbours on the lookout for fun times.
— BigPaulinWales (@bigpaulwales) April 3, 2021
4. A guilty pleasure.
Why not have some fun?
My sister pretends they have called a police safe house and demands how they got this number and ays there is a trace on the line. They hang up. It’s her guilty pleasure.
— Manu Williams (@mmt_williams) April 3, 2021
5. Do it. Then repeat.
It’s like a fun game!
I play a game where I tell them my grandson needs to hold the phone for me.
I speak to them tenderly, then my “grandson” drops the phone and I scream blue hell at him, cursing the day he was born. Then I pick up and I’m a sweet old man again. Then I drop the phone… And repeat.
— Andy Vale (@AndyVale) April 3, 2021
6. That’ll make them panic.
Sounds like a plan.
My fav is “good day , Russian embassy London” in my best Russian accent. Then when they keep talking threaten them with operatives are on way to find out how they got the number of the special intelligence branch.
Tell them they cannot hang up. Panic mode sets right in 🤣
— The Revolution in Real Time (@Andysrevenge1) April 3, 2021
7. It works sometimes.
This is surprising.
I start singing Singin’ in the Rain and encourage them to join in. Bonus points for if they dance along with me. One guy stuck with me ‘til the final chorus. Kudos to him. https://t.co/p781swLgF2
— Dr Mand (@mandapen) April 3, 2021
8. A whole lot of fun.
Try it sometime!
I tell cold callers that I’d love to talk to them, but they need to give me their password since we have a security policy. When they sound confused, I say ‘don’t worry, we can go through the password reset process….’ cue minutes of asking them sllly questions. Great fun.
— Tim Brassey (@timbrass) April 3, 2021
9. Put ’em on hold.
See how they like it!
I have a friend who would answer the phone, tell the caller there call was important to her, place handset on the bureau, switch on one of her kids musical toys and leave everything while she had a brew. Some were still there when she went back.
— Wallachi! Help me. I’m living in a dictatorship. (@pwallachi2) April 3, 2021
10. Let’s have a moment of silence.
This is pretty dark…
When I answered the phone to a scammer who asked if my very alive mother was there, I responded “No she’s dead”. She died just now. I’m looking at her corpse.”
Moment of silence.
“Is there a relative there I can speak too?”
🙄
— #BackBorisOverACliff🐾🐾🐱🏴🇦🇺🇪🇺 (@AnnodYesac) April 3, 2021
