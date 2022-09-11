Sep 27, 2022

11 Funny Tweets From Women About Marriage

Marriage is full of ups and downs and peaks and valleys…

Not to mention all those times in between when things are just slow and steady.

And today we’re gonna hear from women on Twitter about their observations of married life.

Let’s see what they had to say.

1. Who doesn’t love pizza?

More than, well, you know…

2. He secretly loves it.

Don’t even try to hide it!

3. This is a must in a marriage.

It prevents a lot of conflict.

4. I can’t find it.

Here we go again.

5. Still can’t find them.

They have to be around here somewhere…

6. Join the club.

Uh oh…

7. Nothing will save you.

That’s not good…

8. What does that mean?

Now everyone is confused.

9. You could have said that earlier!

He blew it again.

10. How dare he do that!

He should know by now…

11. I hope you’re hungry.

What a guy!

