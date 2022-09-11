Sep 13, 2022
11 of the Trickiest Riddles You’ll Ever See
It’s riddle time again, my friends!
And the 11 that you’re about to tackle are some of the trickiest ones out there…
So put on your thinking caps and let’s see if you can get figure out these bad boys!
1. I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. I have no body, but I come alive with wind. What am I?
Answer: An echo.
2. You measure my life in hours and I serve you by expiring. I’m quick when I’m thin and slow when I’m fat. The wind is my enemy.
Answer: A candle.
3. I have cities, but no houses. I have mountains, but no trees. I have water, but no fish. What am I?
Answer: A map.
4. What is seen in the middle of March and April that can’t be seen at the beginning or end of either month?
Answer: The letter “R.”
5. You see a boat filled with people. It has not sunk, but when you look again you don’t see a single person on the boat. Why?
Answer: All the people were married.
6. What English word has three consecutive double letters?
Answer: Bookkeeper.
7. A woman shoots her husband, then holds him underwater for five minutes. Next, she hangs him. Right after, they enjoy a lovely dinner. Explain.
Answer: She took a picture of him and developed it in her darkroom.
8. I come from a mine and get surrounded by wood always. Everyone uses me. What am I?
Answer: Pencil lead.
9. A girl has as many brothers as sisters, but each brother has only half as many brothers as sisters. How many brothers and sisters are there in the family?
Answer: Four sisters and three brothers.
10. What disappears as soon as you say its name?
Answer: Silence
11. How can the number four be half of five?
Answer: IV, the Roman numeral for four, which is “half” (two letters) of the word five.