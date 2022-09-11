11 Posts About People Beefing With Their Neighbors on Social Media
A word to the wise: don’t get into fights with your neighbors, because it just isn’t worth it.
But here’s another tip: get on apps like NextDoor so you can observe the drama from afar because it’s a whole lot of fun!
And here are 11 posts from NextDoor about feuding neighbors that will make you snicker.
1. Here we go again with the fireworks.
It’s gonna happen around the Fourth of July, DEAL WITH IT.
— Best of Nextdoor (@bestofnextdoor) July 5, 2022
2. Here’s a TED Talk for you.
I wonder if anyone listened…
My very angry Ted Talk to my Facebook neighborhood group. pic.twitter.com/hGBC5QlRSE
— Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) July 5, 2022
3. This doesn’t sound good.
This person might need some help.
"When neighbors start talking, good things happen." 🏡 pic.twitter.com/DkkLxXmXpP
— Best of Nextdoor (@bestofnextdoor) July 5, 2022
4. Put them in their place.
Take that, David!
I think I just murdered someone in the neighborhood Facebook group. pic.twitter.com/Gz17aiLJPU
— James Taylor (@MinusPeach) May 4, 2022
5. Good point.
Anyone care to respond?
I got blocked from my neighborhood’s facebook group for this comment. 😂😂 #CancelCulture pic.twitter.com/mujLJP0nOx
— 🏆 X 4 🔥🔥🔥 HOLY CANNOLI (@rj175BURNER) July 4, 2022
6. God forbid you have to drive an extra block or two.
Get over yourself!
neighborhood facebook group wants to get a summer camp cancelled because it's going to shut down one block of parking spots 🚗 👍
— framk (@laws_respecter) July 7, 2022
7. This kind of backfired.
Sorry to break it to you…
Babe you putting this on Nextdoor proves their point. pic.twitter.com/z67lBdSEqK
— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) June 8, 2022
8. It’s dangerous out there.
You don’t hear that every day.
Meanwhile, in Taylorsville, IL… pic.twitter.com/6w6EUzgoaQ
— Best of Nextdoor (@bestofnextdoor) June 19, 2022
9. This is not very patriotic!
How dare these people…oh, wait…
"When neighbors start talking, good things happen." 🏡 pic.twitter.com/pSZCTpyfzm
— Best of Nextdoor (@bestofnextdoor) July 4, 2022
10. This is over the top.
No more cooking!
Nextdoor an unappreciated darkhorse against twitter and reddit for deranged shit like this https://t.co/keazf0T3b2
— Yohimbo (@schmendimite) June 29, 2022
11. I’d stay far away if I were you.
Just some friendly advice…
i log into nextdoor just for posts like these pic.twitter.com/tqp4ujk9EL
— gatorsafterdark (@gatorsafterdark) June 24, 2022
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · bad neighbors, FUNNY, neighbors, nextdoor, social media