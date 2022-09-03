3 Tips To Get Better Sleep When It’s Really Hot Outside
Trying to sleep when it’s hot in your room is THE WORST. You toss, you turn, you get frustrated, and that pattern repeats itself until you’re lucky enough to doze off for a little while. We’ve all been there and today we’re going to check out some tips about what to do when it’s too hot to sleep.
1. Passive Cooling
If you’re not familiar with passive cooling, you should really get on board with the concept. It basically means trying to keep the heat out of your house during the sunniest and hottest times of the day by keeping your shades drawn and curtains and blinds closed.
Also, if possible, keep your doors and windows open early in the morning and at night to let cool air circulate throughout your house to help keep your place cooler.
2. The Freezer Trick
Another tip is to put your sheets and your pillowcases in a plastic bag and leave them in the freezer until it’s time to hit the sack. Your fabrics will be nice and cool when you slide into bed and it will help you get some sleep.
You can do that with the clothes you sleep in, as well!
3. Ice Ice Baby
Finally, let’s talk about water.
Freeze a bottle of water and leave it next to your bed so you can cool off during the night if you need to be applying the bottle to your head, arms, feet, etc. You can also use a squirt bottle to lightly apply water to your face and neck if you get hot while trying to sleep.
Bonus Tip: Shower Time!
And one more tip: a cool to tepid shower before you go to bed can help you lower your body temperature. Don’t go all the way cold, though, because your body might overcompensate by trying to heat up…and then you’re back to Square One.
Good luck and happy sleeping!
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · heat, hot, hot weather, sleep, sleeping, sleeping hot, top