4 Things You Should Do Before You Get Rid of Your Old Phone
Even if you think you’ve wiped your cell phone clean of all the information that’s on there before you turn it in for a new one, you’re probably missing a few things.
And all of us have photos and texts on our devices that we’d like to keep to ourselves so they never see the light of day…
So remember to do these 6 things before you get rid of your old phone so you can sleep a little bit easier at night!
1. Backup your data.
If you’re getting rid of a phone, the first thing you have to do is backup your phone. You’ve accumulated a lot of photos, music, important notes, and documents over the course of the time you’ve had your device and you want to make sure that you don’t lose any of it.
Back up your data either using a memory card or to the cloud and then you can wipe your device of all information.
2. Sign out.
This is important, so pay attention: remember to sign out of your accounts on your phone before you get rid of it…or else this could lead to some complications.
Be sure to sign out of your banking app, all social media apps, iCloud, etc. And delete your saved usernames and passwords.
Finally, remember to remove your phone from the two-factor authentication.
3. The SIM card.
Check to make sure that you’ve disconnected your phone from all Bluetooth speakers, printers, etc.
After you’ve unpaired your device from everything, remove your SIM card and use it in your new phone.
4. Time for a reset.
Finally, you’re going to want to perform a factory reset on your phone before you get rid of it.
This is crucial, so make sure you do this step. You can usually find the Reset option under your Settings, FYI. but if you want a tutorial, click HERE to learn how to reset your iPhone and click HERE to reset your Android phone.
And remember, don’t skip any of these steps!
Categories: SCI/TECH
