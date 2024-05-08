‘In the last two years went from $220 to $270, now to $320.’ – Top-Notch Driver Says His Car Insurance Keeps Going Up And He’s Not Alone
by Matthew Gilligan
My car insurance has gone up pretty significantly in the last two years for no reason whatsoever.
I have no accidents, no speeding tickets, NADA.
But that monthly charge continues to go up for some reason…
A driver named Jojo took to the social media platform to complain about the same issue a lot of us are dealing with…
Jojo said, “I don’t know what they expect people to do. My credit score is 800, I’ll be 25 in two weeks. Yet my car insurance in the last two years went from $220 to $270, now to $320.”
He added, “I give them a call. They said, ‘Sir, there’s nothing we can do, we’re getting calls — our phones are off the hook,’ because people all over the place, apparently, their insurance went up too.”
Jojo was fired up and said, “Am I alone in this ******* ****? I’m paying nearly $900 a month for a Nissan Rogue Sport. I’m paying $1,000 a month to not look masculine at all.”
Good grief!
Check out his video.
@jojoscarlotta
Getting out of hand now! 💀🤣 #fyp
And here’s what people had to say.
It’s ugly out there…
Enough with these price hikes!
