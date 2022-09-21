A Study Shows That a Lot of People Are Putting Their Pets on Vegan Diets
I don’t know if you’ll agree with me, but this just sounds like a terrible idea. We all know there’s nothing wrong with a vegan diet – FOR HUMANS.
But a study from the University of Guelph in Canada shows that 35% of people are interested in putting their pets on a vegan diet, and 27% have already done it. Seems like a lot, doesn’t it?
The survey was completed by 3,670 dog and cat owners from around the globe. Of those who took part, 55% said “that certain measures would need to be met in order for them to commit to changing their pet’s diets, such as gaining veterinarian approval and ensuring their animal’s nutritional needs are met.”
One of the interesting things about the study was that, even though 27% of subjects said they’ve already started their pets on a vegan diet, only 6% of the people themselves are vegans.
The lead author of the study, Dr. Sarah Dodd, said the trend is likely to grow:
“People have been hearing about how vegan diets are linked to lowered risks of cancer and other health benefits in humans. There is also growing concern about the environmental impact of animal agriculture. So, while only a small proportion of pet-owners are currently feeding plant-based diets to their pets, it is safe to say that interest in the diets is likely to grow.”
Various people weighed in on how a vegan diet is not acceptable for pets.
No! Feeding cats a vegan diet is animal cruelty. Owners should be criminally charged with animal abuse. “One third of owners interested in switching pets to plant-based diets, study finds” https://t.co/CvUaFTg3S8
— Ottawa Politics (@PoliticsOttawa) March 19, 2019
Last year, the RSPCA warned that cats can become seriously ill if fed a vegan diet, and that owners who do so could be prosecuted under the Animal Welfare Act. https://t.co/NYmwB5whA2
— williambradfordtaylo (@Bradaroonie) March 22, 2019
please. please. PLEASE dont do this to your pets. P L E A S E.
seriously, not even 100% of humans can acclimate to a vegan diet! Theres absolutely nothing wrong with veganism, it can be fine for humans, but ANIMALS ARE NOT HUMANS. https://t.co/s5lY5YBabV
— Aumnsiel (@Aumnsiel) March 21, 2019
Those poor pets…
