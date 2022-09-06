Here’s How to “Supercool” Your Home and Why You Should Think About Doing It
There’s no doubt that climate change is having an enormous effect on the planet and our summers (and springs and falls) are getting hotter and hotter every year.
And that’s why “supercooling” your home is something you should think about doing so you can keep your place cooler AND you can cut down on your utility bills.
Supercooling is a plan used to keep your home at a comfortable temperature while also cutting down on your energy use and costs.
So how does it work?
Well, a lot of folks run their HVAC systems at a cooler/lower setting during the hot hours of the day and then turn it up higher at night, which makes sense, but experts believe this is the wrong tactic.
Instead, it’s suggested that you lower the temp significantly at night so the house gets nice and cold when it’s dark outside overnight.
Then, when the sun comes up the next day, turn the AC to a temperature you feel comfortable with (probably in the low-to-mid 70s) and as it gets blazing hot outside, the house is already cool and the HVAC doesn’t have to work as hard to cool the house off during the day.
As mentioned earlier, this will cut down your energy costs AND it will also slow down the wear and tear on your HVAC.
Some other tips for keeping your house cool during the brutal summer months include keeping your windows closed so no hot air gets inside and keeping your shades, curtains, and blinds closed during the day so the hot sun isn’t beating into your house all day.
Good luck and stay cool out there!
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · air conditioning, cooling, heat, hot, supercool, technology, top, weather