The FBI Says People Are Using Deepfakes to Apply to Remote Jobs
In case you’re not familiar with the term “deepfake“, let us fill you in. It’s a technology where one person’s face is essentially replaced by someone else’s…yeah, those are the times we’re living in now, folks.
Here’s a good example of deepfake technology that was used in a video by Kendrick Lamar.
And now the FBI is warning that people are using deepfakes to apply for remote tech jobs. The alert from the FBI said that these people have used stolen information, deepfake videos, and deepfake voices in their endeavors and that a lot of these jobs allow people to have access to sensitive information such as employee and customer data and financial and proprietary company information, so this phenomenon could potentially cause a lot of problems.
The FBI says that some people have been caught during these interviews because they coughed or sneezed during their video interviews and the deepfake software didn’t pick up on that and they were given away.
But it’s not that easy to pick up on deepfakes. A study from Carnegie Mellon University says that artificial intelligence meant to detect video that has been altered can range anywhere from 30% to 97% in accuracy, so there’s still a long way to go to get this under control.
If you suspect that you encountered a situation like this, the FBI wants you to report it to the complaint center site.
Before you go, watch this Sylvester Stallone transform into The Terminator in this impressive deepfake so you can see how far this technology has come.
Categories: SCI/TECH
