The Mysterious Metal Orb That Fell From The Sky In Mexico
We all want to believe the “truth is out there,” and there is actually a good amount of proof that alien life probably exists – even if it likely doesn’t look like anything Hollywood has imagined so far.
Which is likely why our curiosity has definitely been piqued by the mysterious metal orb that crash-landed in Mexico.
Meteorologist Isidro Cano described the orb as “a very hard plastic or an alloy of various metals.
Witnesses claimed they say the orb “falling from the sky” just north of Veracruz, Mexico. It landed in a tree, making a noise but not on fire.
Cano continued to explain that people should “not touch or come near it until it has been reviewed by a specialist” because “it may have radioactivity.”
In a follow up post he said the orb’s exterior contained a “code” and “should not be opened.”
He also claims the spheres “are timed so that at some time they will open on their own and show the valuable information they bring with them.”
Which seems a bit ominous, if you ask me.
They reported later that the “artifact” had been removed from the tree and from Mexico altogether. Many people are suggesting that it is likely something as mundane as a weather balloon, though it could be genuine space debris.
Australian farmers have found large pieces of space junk thought to be from the SpaceX Crew-1 Dragonhttps://t.co/pqxB2GGpNS
We have previously found pieces of rockets that have fallen back to Earth, so it could definitely be something returning to Earth, not arriving here for the first time.
There are commenters who are certain it’s alien, or perhaps a dragon egg (too much Game of Thrones for some people), it seems the meteorologist on site believes space junk to be the most likely culprit.
“To my consideration it may be part of the Chinese rocket that was out of control and that large number of parts were seen to land in Malaysia on the other side of the world.”
At some point, we will probably be let in on the answer to this mystery, but in the meantime, theorize away.
