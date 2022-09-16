The Shirk Report – Volume 701

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Parenting perk

– “Jesus, take the handlebars”

– Table with a view

– Reminder to stay hydrated

– Hunter S. Thompson being Hunter S. Thompson

– Midsommar

– Nothing but good vibes

– A cat wall

– Heat vision

– Down power line melted concrete into glass

– A girl and her wolf

– Remember Woodstock ’99?

– Mona Lisa doing stuff

– Airport security getting more straightforward

– Cover art

– This little guy just chilling on top of a pineapple

– Rat race

– Incredibly rare Corpse Flower

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– A fix for McDonald’s soft-serve machines?

– How Men in Black Changed the Entire Plot in Editing

– 11 Things You Can Do Now to Help Prevent Dementia Later

– The Most-Changed Baby Names, Ranked

– Microplastics found in human blood for first time

– These Are the Stupidest Fees You Should Never Pay

– “Bluey” Inspires Me To Be A Better Parent

– The Many Cancellations of Elvis Presley

– Gutta percha: forgotten material of the communication revolution

– These 3D Printed Casts Could Be the Future of Healthcare

5 VIDEOS