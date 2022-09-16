Sep 15, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 701

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Parenting perk
“Jesus, take the handlebars”
Table with a view
Reminder to stay hydrated
Hunter S. Thompson being Hunter S. Thompson
Midsommar
Nothing but good vibes
A cat wall
Heat vision
Down power line melted concrete into glass
A girl and her wolf
Remember Woodstock ’99?
Mona Lisa doing stuff
Airport security getting more straightforward
Cover art
This little guy just chilling on top of a pineapple
Rat race
Incredibly rare Corpse Flower
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

A fix for McDonald’s soft-serve machines?
How Men in Black Changed the Entire Plot in Editing
11 Things You Can Do Now to Help Prevent Dementia Later
The Most-Changed Baby Names, Ranked
Microplastics found in human blood for first time
These Are the Stupidest Fees You Should Never Pay
“Bluey” Inspires Me To Be A Better Parent
The Many Cancellations of Elvis Presley
Gutta percha: forgotten material of the communication revolution
These 3D Printed Casts Could Be the Future of Healthcare

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

