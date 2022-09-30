Sep 29, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 703

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
The ice cream is sleeping
Loose wheel
Darth Maul makeup
Accidental blackbelt
Turned painting into shirt
Headed home after a job well-done
“Well, good morning to you too”
Amazon tree frog
Stunning photo of Orsen Welles
Nongovernable
Kid owns Turkish ice cream guy
Elegance
Eyeballs deep
Beef Wellington from London Gordon Ramsay restaurant
You can’t stop the unicycle guy
Blade forged from 4.5-year-old meteorite and damascus steel
Hurts the brain
A stairway to no stress
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Here’s How They Created Minionese, the Language of the Minions
What Normal Thing Makes You Feel Uncomfortable?
TikTok is just TV again
How Parents Can Encourage Their Child’s Joy
Does Milk Cause Acne Breakouts?
The Family That Mined the Pentagon’s Data for Profit
After 75 years, an extremely rare sea turtle returns to Louisiana
How Steven Seagal Claimed His Place as the Worst Host In ‘Saturday Night Live’ History
Looking to claim your student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know.
This Is Why You Have Green Poop Sometimes

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

