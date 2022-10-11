11 People Who Didn’t Realize Their Childhood Habits Were Really Weird Until Later in Life
Did you used to do things in your childhood that you thought were completely normal…until someone pointed out years later that they weren’t at all?
Hey, it happens to a lot of folks out there!
And folks on Twitter shared some funny experiences they had in this department.
1. You kids doing okay?
That doesn’t sound good.
My mom was a nurse and after informing us that blue lips is a sign of low oxygen our standard joke after eating blue lollipops was “I stopped breathing!” Fast forward twenty years to my bf’s sister staring at me after I playfully asked her children if they were suffocating.
— Destiny Sugarbuns (@DestinySugarB) September 16, 2022
2. Spanking time!
Kinda weird, not gonna lie.
So who else got ceremonially spanked on their birthday – one spank for each year and one to grow on? I thought everyone did until my husband was like “wait, wut?” And this was literally the ONLY time we were ever spanked.
— jamie berndt 💙🇺🇦☮️ (@jberndtwojo) September 16, 2022
3. What did you just say to me?
You went too far this time…
Her: I thought you said we were having pancakes? Where’s the peanut butter??
Me: …uhhh
— biz (@dabizomb) September 16, 2022
4. Chirping.
That’s a new one.
My mom always referred to arming the car alarm as “chirping.” Like “don’t forget to chirp the car.” I’ve been informed this has never been said before by anyone else.
— 🇮🇪Teacher of Chaotica! 🇮🇪 (@chaotic_teacher) September 17, 2022
5. Brush your fangs.
I like this one!
The look on my partner’s face when I told the kids to “go brush their fangs” like my mama did every night. 🤣🤣 He damn near got the garlic and stakes 😅
— Dannie Ladd-Suits ☮🏳️🌈they/she/dude🏳️🌈 (@DNLadd) September 16, 2022
6. A tough lesson to learn.
This is Grandma’s fault.
For the longest time I didn’t know I was playing a lot of board games wrong because my grandma used to make it easy for us as kids so I was in for a surprise when my boyfriends competitive family wanted to play Yahtzee
— Lee BLM! 🖤🇦🇲 (@CherryShyGuy) September 16, 2022
7. Not very spicy.
Sounds pretty bland.
The first time my wife made tacos for us, I’m like “did you forget the taco seasoning!?” And she stares at me blankly and says – “is that how you make them good like the restaurants!?” We both laughed. Her family NEVER used spices while cooking.
— David Stringfellow (@utaheconomist) September 17, 2022
8. This is absolutely disgusting.
What kind of family is this?
‘what do you mean you never chewed up chips and fed the chewed up dorito mush to toddlers? my aunt and mom had done that for a decade’
— tamiddy (@tamiddy1) September 17, 2022
9. Creepy.
Wouldn’t fly today.
Boys weren’t allowed to wear tops for PE at my secondary school. Didn’t think anything of it at the time.
But with hindsight…
— Duncan Lamont (@DuncanLamont2) September 17, 2022
10. I think I’m gonna be sick…
Not sure which part is grosser…
We always had ketchup on the table for taco night. Ketchup and no salsa. Also one of my chores was to “make a gallon of milk” every night (from powder). 🤮
— carina la (@carinamenina1) September 16, 2022
11. Time to eat…again…
Might as well, right?
My family had a fourth meal before bed, a substantial bed time snack called Night Lunch, the look my wife gave me the first time I said that out loud … #Priceless
— mrjasonshine (@mrjasonshine) September 16, 2022
