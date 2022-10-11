11 Totally LOL-Worthy Tweets
There are tweets that are not worthy of LOLs and then there are ones that DEFINITELY ARE.
And the tweets you’re about to see definitely belong in the latter category.
So take a look at them and have some laughs on us!
You’re welcome!
1. Sounds fishy…
Think she’s telling the truth?
I made my bed and found a half eaten stick of butter in it. When I asked my child if she put anything in mommy’s bed, she said “I did not put butter in it.” The mystery continues. More at 11.
— LL Cool Tweet (@LLcoooltweet) June 7, 2022
2. All of those things!
That’s what friends do.
I love friendship errands, where you do a little task with a friend by your side for company, like pick up your prescription or stop at the post office or transport a ring of power to Mordor
— Fossilized Tree Resin (@Jamberee13) August 8, 2022
3. Close enough.
Don’t you agree?
i’ve never been a woman in stem, but i was a girl on tumblr
— Megi (@reaIsnowhite) June 12, 2022
4. This is very accurate.
None of us can name another one!
Just saw a billboard for Morton salt and it’s like….you have nothing to worry about. I can’t name another salt
— Laura Peek at Brea Improv October 27 (@laurapeek_) June 19, 2022
5. I love this idea.
Let’s make it happen!
you should be able to call in weird for work. like no i’m not coming in, you don’t want me there when i’m goofing
— evil slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) April 24, 2022
6. What happened to this tradition?
It would be nice if it made a comeback.
Nobody wants to put their pie on the windowsill anymore
— soup (@medievaltits) June 26, 2022
7. Could be worse.
Who doesn’t love Woody?
Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon pic.twitter.com/v3oZbXDrQM
— Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022
8. Good point…
Never thought about it this way.
did I “kill a plant” or did the plant not have what it takes to thrive in this fast-paced environment
— Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) June 20, 2022
9. Mom, we need to talk…
You can’t do that anymore!
my mom has been using 💦 to describe crying and when I told her to stop it, she made me tell her why and now it’s so quiet in here.
— Jeter Pennings (@dannopotamus) July 3, 2022
10. Hard to resist.
It’s part of our DNA.
the sibling urge to say “thats you” when an ugly character comes on tv
— ꒻꒐ꍌꍌꋬ ❤️🔥 (@damnjiggaa) June 23, 2022
11. I’m not buying it.
No music on the beach!
oh you're playing music at the beach?? you think your taste in music is superior to poseidon's 24/7 ambient mixtape???
— layla (@laylology) June 25, 2022
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · FUNNY, funny tweets, tweets