12 People Admit What They’d Never Spend Money on Even if They Were Rich
What would you never, ever spend money on even if you had a ton of money in the bank?
Cars?
Houses?
Jewelry?
Gold-plated toilet paper rolls?
Well, we’re all different, so it’ll be interesting to see what folks had to say about this.
Take a look below.
1. Pricey stuff.
“I’m still sneaking my own snacks into the movie theater.
That stuff is so overpriced!”
2. Don’t do it.
“Exotic animals.
I worked with rehabilitated poached animals, and I can tell you that anyone who owns tigers, primates, or what have you, got them from a place that euthanizes ‘extra’ animals (including those cute cubs that you can pet), or they’re pretty directly involved in poaching from the wild.
The animals are never treated right.”
3. What’s the point?
“Designer baby clothes. I was buying my daughter shoes today, and there were tables for Gucci, Burberry, etc. shoes for kids.
It’s pretty gross. $450 for a pair of sneakers your kid is going to outgrow in four months just so people can see the Fendi pattern?
Vomit.”
4. A head-scratcher.
“A Rolex or any expensive watch really.
Seems obscene to have someone’s annual salary on your wrist to tell time when most everyone has a clock on their phone.”
5. A waste of money.
“Basic clothes from high-end retailers that are identical to clothes sold at lower-end ones.
Oftentimes they get stock from the same wholesalers. Maybe if there was a large leap in quality.”
6. Keep it cozy.
“A ridiculously large house.
Why do you need 20 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms?
It must cost so much money to run a house like that too!
I’d rather have a smaller place that actually feels like a home.”
7. Overpriced.
“New technology when it is released.
Overpriced and under-tested tech that’ll eventually be improved upon and lower-priced soon?
Yeah, no.”
8. Diminishing returns.
“Ludicrously expensive booze.
You get diminishing returns starting around the $50–$60 mark, and there’s not really anything worth it past $100.”
9. Fancy.
“A new high-end sports car like a Ferrari or Porsche. You could spend a million on one, but when you drive it out of the dealership, it’ll instantly shrink significantly in value.
I work for a company where the managing director did exactly that. Sold a business and treated himself to a top-end Ferrari. He was distraught when he sold it a year or two later and got something like a tenth of what he paid for it.”
10. One is enough.
“Multiple houses.
I’m gonna find a nice one for me and my family with a great view, and that’s it until we decide to move.
I’m not buying 20 houses in seven countries simply because I have the money to do so.”
11. Can’t get over it.
“Diamonds. I can’t get over how overpriced they are.
With just as good and more beautiful cheaper alternatives like moissanite available, what’s the point?
People just spend money on diamonds to spend money.”
12. Nope.
“Ivory, fur, or anything that involved animal cruelty in its creation process.
No way.”
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · consumerism, money, spending money