Oct 7, 2022

13 Hilarious Puns That Will Make You Laugh

Are you a pretty punny person?

Do you like wordplay and all the fun that comes along with it?

If the answer to both of those questions is YES, we think you’re gonna love these punny posts.

Check them out!

1. Don’t do anything to his liver!

Oh…never mind…now they got it…

I’m sure he’ll grow up to liver healthy life. from puns

2. Read this one very carefully.

And let us know how long it took for you to figure it out.

That’s a foot and… from puns

3. You don’t see too many bologna jokes anymore.

That’s why this one is special!

Getting to the meat of the matter from puns

4. You need to marry this woman immediately.

Y’all can rock out together!

Marry her faster from puns

5. Ask and you shall receive.

He definitely didn’t let you down!

Those brother in law pun skills from puns

6. Let’s just call it a day.

I see what you did there…and I love it!

Day and night from puns

7. He’s out on the street fighting for just-ice.

Is he really gonna be effective this way? Come on!

Batman from puns

8. This poor guy needs to go to the vet.

You WOOD, wouldn’t you?

Sick doggo. from puns

9. It sure does!

No doubt about that!

I loaf it 😂 from puns

10. That really is very unfortunate.

I love anything to do with Chinese food…and that includes puns about it.

11. Well, you can’t unsee this one, now can you?

Just go with it, I guess.

12. I think Dina might be getting a little bit annoyed here.

Just a guess…

This dina change anything for him from puns

13. Take a look at this, just in case…

Now this is a good pun that we can all enjoy!

twistedsifter on facebook 13 Hilarious Puns That Will Make You Laugh

