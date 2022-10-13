13 Hilarious Puns That Will Make You Laugh
Are you a pretty punny person?
Do you like wordplay and all the fun that comes along with it?
If the answer to both of those questions is YES, we think you’re gonna love these punny posts.
Check them out!
1. Don’t do anything to his liver!
Oh…never mind…now they got it…
2. Read this one very carefully.
And let us know how long it took for you to figure it out.
That’s a foot and… from puns
3. You don’t see too many bologna jokes anymore.
That’s why this one is special!
4. You need to marry this woman immediately.
Y’all can rock out together!
Marry her faster from puns
5. Ask and you shall receive.
He definitely didn’t let you down!
6. Let’s just call it a day.
I see what you did there…and I love it!
Day and night from puns
7. He’s out on the street fighting for just-ice.
Is he really gonna be effective this way? Come on!
8. This poor guy needs to go to the vet.
You WOOD, wouldn’t you?
Sick doggo. from puns
9. It sure does!
No doubt about that!
I loaf it 😂 from puns
10. That really is very unfortunate.
I love anything to do with Chinese food…and that includes puns about it.
We ordered Chinese food and it didn’t come with any cookies and I can’t stop talking about how ‘unfortunate’ this is.
— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 19, 2018
11. Well, you can’t unsee this one, now can you?
Just go with it, I guess.
I'm not appreciated enough.
Saw this bread and not one person laughed when I said "dat ass dough". pic.twitter.com/4F4sbkMy0u
— Dr Hall (@MrBenLHall) July 10, 2017
12. I think Dina might be getting a little bit annoyed here.
Just a guess…
13. Take a look at this, just in case…
Now this is a good pun that we can all enjoy!
I wanted to post this just in case pic.twitter.com/NTYf7ZzFpQ
— Tank.Sinatra (@GeorgeResch) March 31, 2017
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · FUNNY, funny puns, puns