Blockbuster Movie Roles That Surprisingly Almost Went to Different Actors
Alright, folks, today we’re going to see what might have been…
And I’m talking about movie roles that ALMOST went to different actors in movies that went on to become huge blockbusters.
So read through these and try to imagine what these people would have been like in these iconic roles.
Borat as Freddie Mercury?
Yes, it almost happened.
A biopic of the frontman of Queen was something Sacha Baron Cohen wanted to do for a long time. Cohen and Peter Morgan (creator of The Crown) developed the film and tried to get different directors involved.
But the project ultimately fell apart because Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen approached the movie with a ‘certain amount of caution’ in an effort to preserve Mercury’s legacy, while Cohen reportedly remained interested in a ‘gritty R-rated tell-all’ about the singer.'”
As we all know, the role went to Rami Malek, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance.
It’s heartbreaking to wonder what kind of career and life Chris Farley could have had if he had not passed away in 1997 at the age of 33.
And Farley was slated to voice the title character in the popular animated film Shrek, which was released in 2001.
Chris’ brother Kevin Farley said that the actor had recorded nearly all the dialogue for the character before he passed away. Fellow Saturday Night Live cast member Mike Myers was hired to replace Farley.
This video features Farley’s voice as Shrek.
Hugh Grant in a Harry Potter film?
It almost happened…
Grant was close to playing Gilderoy Lockhart in 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
But the actor was forced to turn down the role to star in Two Weeks Notice with Sandra Bullock. Kenneth Branagh ultimately got the role and did a smashing job, don’t you agree?
The Fifth Element is a cult-classic film and people still sing its praises even though it was released more than 25 years ago.
But can you imagine the one and only Prince in the stylish sci-fi movie?
View this post on Instagram
Prince was slated to star as Ruby Rhod in The Fifth Element but he couldn’t find time out of his touring schedule to be able to make the film.
Here’s a sketch of Prince’s costume from the film shared by director Luc Besson after Prince passed away in 2016.
Prince by @JPGaultier. He was supposed to play Ruby in the 5th Element…but couldn't find dates during his tour…😢 pic.twitter.com/xNEBX7KKTq
— Luc Besson (@lucbesson) April 23, 2016
As you probably already know, Chris Tucker eventually landed the role of Ruby Rhod.