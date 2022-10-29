Domino’s Worker Threatens to Quit if She Gets Scheduled to Work Weekends by Herself
The post-pandemic world has been a rough one for people who work in the service industry. The unpredictability of schedules for workers in the food and retail industries causes a lot of confusion and can also make employees lose their cool.
A woman named Bella who worked at Domino’s Pizza shared a video on TikTok where she documented what happened when her employers scheduled her to work by herself after she warned them what would happen if they did it again.
@idonotknowwhatiamherefor #greenscreen #dominos #quietquitting #quit #twoweeks #twoweeksnotice #dominospizza #dominosdeliverydriver #dominoschocolatelavacrunchcakes #funny #humor #comedy #fyp #fypage #fypシ #fypp ♬ WHY IS EVERYONE USING THIS – .
The video became popular on TikTok and people shared their thoughts about the woman’s experience.
One person said,
“You’re nice. I would have simply walked out the day I was scheduled alone.”
Another viewer replied,
“I would have just quit. They don’t give you a two weeks notice for firing you.”
And other people shared their own stories about when they had to work alone.
One viewer said,
“They had me do a 12-hour shift, alone, at a gas station, and I’m a 5’0 110 lb female…I flipped out about it. Quit shortly after.”
Another said,
“I did it alone. My husband came in, handed me the baby and closed for me because I had a mental breakdown. I’m in banking now.”
And finally,
“That happened to me and I just walked out. Because I was tired of working 6 days by myself and not getting much help at all.”
If you push people too far, eventually they’re going to throw their hands up and walk away…you know what I’m saying?