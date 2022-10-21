Ryan Gosling Recorded an Entire Album of Halloween Music
You probably know Ryan Gosling from his roles in films such as Drive, Blade Runner 2049, The Notebook, and La La Land.
But the Hollywood star also has some great musical chops and his band Dead Man’s Bones released an album in 2009 filled with songs that are perfect for the Halloween season.
Gosling started the band in 2005 with his friend Zach Shields. The two met when Gosling was dating actress Rachel McAdams and Shields was dating McAdams’ sister.
Gosling and Shields bonded over their love of all things scary (including family ghost stories and their love for the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland) and decided they wanted to give their musical project a “spooky doo wop” sound.
Dead Man’s Bones’ songs have creepy themes with songs such as “My Body’s a Zombie for You,” “Werewolf Heart,” and “Flowers Grow Out of My Grave.” The band recorded their album with the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Children’s Choir in Los Angeles. Here’s a live video of the group singing one of their tunes.
You can listen to the band’s full album in the video below. Hopefully there will be a second album released at some point.
Crank it up around Halloween and enjoy!
