The U.S. Debut Of A Pretty Impressive Hoverbike
For those of us who have been alive since the Jetsons were on television on Saturday mornings, it feels as if flying vehicles have been a long time coming. We were promised a future with flying cars, though, and it appears 2022-2023 is going to be the year(s) that finally deliver.
The bike is called the Aerwins Xturismo, and debuted at the North American Auto Show in Detroit.
It has a range of around 40 minutes and can travel at around 62 mph, appearing to excited onlookers like a snippet straight out of a pod racing scene in a Star Wars film.
The hoverbike is already for sale in Japan, selling for $777,000, though an electric model is coming for the (relatively) cheaper price tag of just $50,000.
Thad Szott, the co-chair of the auto show, took control of the motorbike for it’s U.S. debut.
“I feel like I’m literally 15 years old and I just got out of Star Wars and jumped on their bike. I mean, it’s awesome! Of course, you have a little apprehension, but I was just so amped. I literally had goosebumps and feel like a little kid.”
The hoverbike’s spinning rotors are powered by a 228-horsepower Kawasaki petrol engine. It features landing skids that harken back to those on a traditional helicopter, and is a VTOL, meaning it can take off and land vertically.
Though we still won’t be able to fly this (or a flying car) in cities or for our daily commute, it’s still pretty exciting.
Better late than never, after all.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · Aerwins Xturismo, flying vehicles, hoverbike, top