Oct 14, 2022

The U.S. Debut Of A Pretty Impressive Hoverbike

For those of us who have been alive since the Jetsons were on television on Saturday mornings, it feels as if flying vehicles have been a long time coming. We were promised a future with flying cars, though, and it appears 2022-2023 is going to be the year(s) that finally deliver.

The bike is called the Aerwins Xturismo, and debuted at the North American Auto Show in Detroit.

The bike is called the Aerwins Xturismo, and debuted at the North American Auto Show in Detroit.

It has a range of around 40 minutes and can travel at around 62 mph, appearing to excited onlookers like a snippet straight out of a pod racing scene in a Star Wars film.

The hoverbike is already for sale in Japan, selling for $777,000, though an electric model is coming for the (relatively) cheaper price tag of just $50,000.

Screen Shot 2022 10 10 at 1.25.20 PM The U.S. Debut Of A Pretty Impressive Hoverbike

Thad Szott, the co-chair of the auto show, took control of the motorbike for it’s U.S. debut.

“I feel like I’m literally 15 years old and I just got out of Star Wars and jumped on their bike. I mean, it’s awesome! Of course, you have a little apprehension, but I was just so amped. I literally had goosebumps and feel like a little kid.”

Thad Szott, the co-chair of the auto show, took control of the motorbike for it's U.S. debut.

The hoverbike’s spinning rotors are powered by a 228-horsepower Kawasaki petrol engine. It features landing skids that harken back to those on a traditional helicopter, and is a VTOL, meaning it can take off and land vertically.

Screen Shot 2022 10 10 at 1.25.47 PM The U.S. Debut Of A Pretty Impressive Hoverbike

Though we still won’t be able to fly this (or a flying car) in cities or for our daily commute, it’s still pretty exciting.

Better late than never, after all.

