10 Instances When a Real-Life Partner of a TV Character Made a Cameo With Them
You never quite know what the dynamic will be when a real-life Hollywood couple appears together in a film or on a TV show…but I think we can agree that the results are usually a lot of fun!
And here are 10 instances when actors appeared on their partner’s TV shows.
Take a look!
1. Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally
Offerman and Mullally are one of the funniest couples out there and they’ve each had successful careers in comedy.
And besides the well-known commercials you see them on, they’ve also appeared together in shows.
Offerman guest starred twice as two different characters (five seasons apart) on Mullally’s hit show Will and Grace.
2. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
Bathe and Brown have been married since 2007 and Bathe has appeared on several episodes of Brown’s show This Is Us.
3. Alexis Denisof and Alyson Hannigan
Denisof and Hannigan met on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and got married in 2003.
Denisof appeared throughout the years on Hannigan’s hit show How I Met Your Mother where he played a news anchor.
4. Taran Killam and Cobie Smulders
Here’s another How I Met Your Mother mash-up.
Killam and Smulders have been married since 2012 and Killam has played a character named Blauman in several episodes of the show where Smulders was a regular cast member.
5. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
The happy couple has been hitched since 2014 and Burtka guest starred on How I Met Your Mother several times in different seasons alongside his husband.
6. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis appeared on her husband Kutcher’s show Two and a Half Men as a tourist who falls for…you guessed it…Kutcher’s character.
7. Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
Adam Brody has made several guest starring spots on his wife Leighton Meester’s show Single Parents appearing as Meester’s ex-boyfriend.
8. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Get a load of these two!
Timberlake showed up in two episodes of his wife Biel’s TV show Candy as a police officer investigating a murder.
9. Danneel Ackles and Jensen Ackles
If it seems like the show Supernatural was on the air forever, it’s because it was on from 2005 until 2020 and consisted of 327 episodes.
Jensen Ackles was one of the two main stars of the long-running show and his wife Danneel guest starred in five episodes with him.
10. David Fumero and Melissa Fumero
Brooklyn Nine-Nine was on the air from 2013 to 2021 and became a fan favorite for viewers who love comedy.
Melissa Fumero was a regular on the show and her husband David guest starred in one episode with her as a character named Melvin Stermley.