10 Tweets That Are F-U-N-N-Y

1. You gotta look cool.
Even out in nature.
idc if vans aren’t good hiking shoes i’m not gonna look lame in front of the squirrels
— michael (@FilledwithUrine) October 12, 2022
2. I love this!
Looks like a great way to start the day.
denormalize the grind and start normalizing whatever this is pic.twitter.com/IFs3eDwlB2
— ⁷ (@fatimasvogue) October 5, 2022
3. Oh, boy.
Too smart for their own good.
columbia is a crazy place because I just watched a freshman say "can I finish?" to our professor who has quite literally won a pulitzer
— OLIVIA (@iudprincess) October 11, 2022
4. Now it’s getting REAL.
Mom? Dad?
ngl this new recession is a lil scarier than the one in ‘08 cause i was in high school so that was my parents problem…but now that im on my own pic.twitter.com/o6WurmWL40
— Your Fave (@PartitionBeat) October 11, 2022
5. For real.
Get a babysitter!
— rare insults (@insultsrare) October 14, 2022
6. I’ll pass on breakfast.
And I’m leaving the house…forever…
scrambled eggs for breakfast 😋 pic.twitter.com/LXdCr6UtZA
— k 🍪 (@yaitskayy) October 10, 2022
7. Well, that’s nice.
Go ahead and merge!
Confronted by traffic all day pic.twitter.com/y2V7TLcWRe
— Wallie_44 (@Iluvnectarines) October 10, 2022
8. A lot of names will not make the cut…
Just being honest…
I didn’t realize how many guys I slept with until I had to name my son.
— Meredith Casey (@MDeathCasey) October 9, 2022
9. Where are we partying?
Gonna be a wild night!
Just lost custody of my kids what’s the move for tonight
— C ☭ (@fbgcon) October 8, 2022
10. I’m over here!
Don’t forget your elbows!
My elbow watching me do a full skin care routine on my face. pic.twitter.com/7ZYqs0Owhs
— max〽️ (@Maxthepapi) October 5, 2022
