11 Great Tweets Guaranteed to Make You Laugh
Are y’all ready to get your laugh on in a major way?
I sure hope so, because we have some hilarious tweets for you to lay your eyes on today!
And we’re 100% certain that they’re gonna make you LOL.
So go ahead and have some fun!
1. Sounds very stimulating.
How do I get in on this?
sorry i can’t go out tonight i’m really busy watching this 45 minute video of someone deep cleaning an old rug
— michael (@FilledwithUrine) October 30, 2022
2. I think I’m about to have a “menty b”?
Did I say it the right way…?
the kids are on are tiktok referring to a mental breakdown as a "menty b," if that's any indication about how gen z is doing
— Mira Gonzalez (@miragonz) October 30, 2022
3. I’m doing this next year.
Great idea!
Forgot candy pic.twitter.com/n4cKgTodWD
— minkis cloud (@krilllf) October 31, 2022
4. Can’t keep your mouth shut.
So what happened was…
i could never plead the 5th i loveeeee chit chatting
— veet (@vveetto) October 28, 2022
5. Now you know…
Makes sense, right?
when I put “???” In a conversation, this is exactly my face behind the phone lol pic.twitter.com/Rai0VRuoiB
— Chucky 🔥 (@mickeywon234) November 2, 2022
6. What are they doing here?!?!
Don’t open the door!
me freaking out and hiding when the maintenance guys knock on my apartment door even though I was the one who asked them to come fix something pic.twitter.com/gn7HtPyA9Y
— maybe: clare (@clur19) November 1, 2022
7. Me, too!
We have a lot in common!
I did not peak in high school, in fact I was ugly the entire time I was there
— Chucky 🔥 (@mickeywon234) November 2, 2022
8. Does this describe you?
I bet it does…
me after me after
watching fake watching true
horror movies: serial killer
documentaries: pic.twitter.com/b9SM4nEKCK
— Chucky 🔥 (@mickeywon234) October 31, 2022
9. Hahahaha. Good one, Mom!
She comes through again!
my mom just ended my life pic.twitter.com/FQKnc3B0w4
— Roshan Patel (@roshanpateI) June 9, 2022
10. This is your fault!
Hey, go easy…on yourself…
I SAID we supposed to be saving our money!!! pic.twitter.com/zPMecvUDPe
— Speed 🥀 (@Speedfromtx__) June 4, 2022
11. You nailed it!
We all need to send this to our parents.
My dad couldn’t find google chrome on his pc so I did this. pic.twitter.com/8l6MtEUJ77
— JNR 🦅🖤 (@JNRdeyforyou) June 4, 2022
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · FUNNY, funny tweets, tweets