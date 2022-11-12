12 Fashion Guides You Need In Your Life
Alright, friends, if you’re trying to look as fashionable as possible, the 12 guides you’re about to see are really going to give you a boost!
And not in the “looking good” department.
They’ll also help you out with cleanliness, comfort, and even safety.
Take a look so next time you leave the house, you’ll be ready to take on the world!
1. We all need this.
This is very handy!
2. And I’m willing to bet you DEFINITELY need this one.
It’s okay, don’t be ashamed.
This guide on how often to wash your clothes from coolguides
3. You don’t want to mess up those pants, do you?
I didn’t think so!
How to Hang Your Dress Pants (So They Don’t Fall Off the Hanger) from coolguides
4. This is crucial.
Can’t mess this up.
5. Yes! 18 different ways!
I didn’t even know that was possible!
6. Here’s one for safety.
Be careful out there when you’re walking or riding a bike.
Biking or running in the dark? Here’s how the drivers see you based on the clothes you wear. from coolguides
7. Ladies, this one is for you.
We hope it helps!
An easy guide for measuring the correct bra size from coolguides
8. Gotta have the perfect match.
Time to look sharp!
9. Which do you prefer?
To each their own…
10. Some more bra info to help you out.
Go on wit yo bad self!
11. All kinds of necklines.
Who knew?
12. And finally, this will help you out in the laundry room.
Good luck in there! Be sure not to shrink anything!