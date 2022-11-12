12 Funny Tweets to Make You Hoot and Holler
If you’re looking to hoot and holler, you’re in the right place, my friends!
Because these 12 tweets are totally hilarious!
Have some laughs on us!
1. Always on the move.
Let’s dance!
i wish gays hung out at places where we can sit down
— kaleweston (@kaleifornia) October 30, 2022
2. Don’t forget about me!
This is kind of sad.
The pot that I left to "soak" watching me leave the kitchen pic.twitter.com/NkWwJP8PSM
— 🤡 (@koi_takleefff) October 28, 2022
3. You do WHAT?
This is new to them.
I told my parents that sometimes I take a mental health day and don't go to work and you would have thought I told them I do hard drugs in back alleys at night
— Make Oxtail Cheap Again (@simsimmaaz) October 27, 2022
4. I’m your Mother!
Sounds like fun, doesn’t it?
one cool thing about dating men in your twenties is that you get to experience motherhood
— 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞 (@talliesinyoung) October 31, 2022
5. Good idea!
Just go for it!
STOP using Halloween as an excuse to dress slutty – dress slutty every day
— toxic king (@777jorgeivan) October 27, 2022
6. Oh, sorry about that.
My bad…
sorry for fire reacting your mental breakdown i thought you were doing a bit
— michael (@FilledwithUrine) October 27, 2022
7. Never thought about it this way.
Could be the case…
— The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) October 28, 2022
8. LOL.
This is funny, admit it.
do british flat earthers say the world is apartment?
— kim (@KimmyMonte) October 26, 2022
9. Take that!
This is brilliant!
i’ll just memorize the songs and listen to them in my head don’t piss me off https://t.co/tpwNs1QrKU
— Girl with no problems (@hotpriestt) October 25, 2022
10. An icebreaker.
Usually works…
Me trying to make friends 😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G9jKEiw0A3
— A 🎭✨🍒 (@angieeeeebb) October 25, 2022
11. Let me explain.
Makes sense to me.
interviewer: there’s a considerable gap in your resume
me: i was a stay at home daughter
— ❤️🔥 (@dunwaIl) October 27, 2022
12. Get the day started the right way.
I hope it’s negative…
watching a woman calmly check her covid status (positive) on her laptop at balthazar with a dirty martini at 11am in the morning
— Will Manidis (@WillManidis) December 21, 2021
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · FUNNY, funny tweets, tweets