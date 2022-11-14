14 Americans Reflect on What They Think Is Good About Their Country
I know I’m totally biased because I was born (and raised) in the USA, but I really do think there are a lot of great things about this country…despite the bad press and bad stereotypes.
And today we’re going to hear from folks on AskReddit about what they think are the good things about America.
Let’s take a look!
1. Gems!
“I am a naturalized US citizen, have been living here for 12 years now, and I am still in awe and disbelief on the how amazing public libraries are here.”
2. Great places.
“The US has 63 national parks and thousands of state parks.
They preserve some of America’s most beautiful places.”
3. I agree.
“Most Americans are genuinely nice people.
TV typically only shows the disasters.”
4. Yes!
“The Americans With Disabilities act.
I didn’t realize how much reserved parking spots by the door, wide sidewalks that must be clean, handicap bathrooms, and having ramps at the entrance were important until my brother became wheelchair bound.”
5. Welcome.
“As an immigant, I’ve always felt at home.
“You can go to Japan to live, but you cannot become Japanese. You can go to France to live and not become a Frenchman. You can go to live in Germany or Turkey, and you won’t become a German or a Turk.’ But then he added, ‘Anybody from any corner of the world can come to America to live and become an American.
-Ronald Reagan.”
6. A lot to see.
“We are HUGE!
You can go on pretty much any kind of a vacation you want without leaving the country: beach, mountains, desert, snow, high culture, big city, small rural town, sports, music.
The only limit is your time and your budget!”
7. The great beyond.
“The space program.
It’s so impressive that even a space nerd like me can totally forget that there’s some mission going on.
I had no idea DART had even been launched until a couple of days before we smacked the s**t out of that thing.”
8. Locked in.
“30-year fixed-rate mortgages.
As an American living in Scotland who has to refinance, I can confirm this should be getting WAY more upvotes.”
9. All about access.
“Access to public education for children with special needs is a right guaranteed by law, and those protections are stronger and the educational service for special needs children are better than in most of the rest of the world.
The ADA is also pretty amazing, and the United States is a lot more accessible than most other countries. Some of that’s because the buildings are newer, yes.
But it’s really nice to go on vacation and know that your hotel will be able to accommodate you, tour buses will be able to accommodate you, most tourist attractions will be able to accommodate you, etc.”
10. Many options.
“I live in Seattle and I love that you can find any kind of food from anywhere in the world if you look hard enough.
I’ve traveled all over the US and each city has its own food history since everyone’s families originally (99%) came from somewhere else.”
11. Less red tape.
“There are many things in US that are refreshingly simple (from a red tape/ bureaucratic perspective): easy to start a company, rent a car, get a state ID/ Driver’s license.”
12. Move on up.
“One of those nations which still offers you a chance of upward mobility by hard-work.
I know it can be contentious but compared to many nations on earth, it’s better.”
13. Hit the road.
“Road Trips.
No one, I mean no one does Road Trips better than US. It’s one of most fun things that you can do if you’re here.
The freeway system is superb and well connected, you can pretty drive from Maine to California, or Barrow, AK to Key West, FL.
It’s one the greatest experiences of living in US.”
14. Eatin’ and drinkin’.
“Beer & food.
The USA is a diverse nation and it allows a person enjoy food from multiple ethnicities, areas.
I never thought I’d be able to eat Ethiopian food in my life or Mongolian but being in US made it possible.
Also it has a rich beer culture.”