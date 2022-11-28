A Taco Bell Worker Called His Dad to Confront His Manager at Work
In a video that ended up going viral on TikTok, a worker at Taco Bell called her father to confront her manager at work because they claimed the manager wouldn’t leave her alone at work.
And the brief video has a humorous (and telling) sound included over the images.
Take a look.
@that478baby #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound – Indiaa.mb
The video elicited a number of responses.
One viewer seemed to be on board with this and said,
“As you should.”
Another commented,
“Yesss period. This one coworker kept hitting on me since day one I was hired. I called my dad and I don’t know what my dad said but he avoids me bad.”
And one TikTokker said,
“As you should! Dads will always protect their daughters!”
Viewers in the comments wanted to know more about what happened and the woman who made the video said,
“Story time coming y’all. Just waiting on what HR say about the situation.”
Hmmm, we’ll have to see what happens here…
Why can’t people just do their work when they’re at…work?
What a concept, right?