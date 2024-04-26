Groom Chooses Not To Invite His Mom To His Pre-Wedding Celebration, But She Is Absolutely Heartbroken When She Finds Out That His Dad’s Girlfriend Got An Invite
by Ryan McCarthy
If your wedding is one of the most special days of your life, it only makes sense to want all the people who you love most there with you celebrating!
Friends, cousins, roommates, even old teachers can get an invite. But the two people everyone wants there most are, of course, your parents!
Who better than the two people who changed your diapers to see who’s gonna have to take care of you for the rest of your life?
But I guess not everyone wants their parents there, especially if the relationship is as rocky as this user’s is with his Mom.
And so when he didn’t invite his Mom, but his stepmom, to the pre-wedding celebrations, his Dad was furious, and ended up revealing to OP’s Mom that she had been excluded!
Was he wrong to leave her out? See for yourself!
AITA for being honest when my dad asked where my mom was on my wedding morning?
I recently married my beautiful wife “Amanda” She isn’t the biggest fan of my mom and that is probably mutual, I don’t know.
Amanda knows I am on her side and here to support any boundaries.
She was concerned about how my mom would behave at the wedding and admitted to not wanting to spend any more time with her than absolutely necessary.
So OP went to his Mom’s boyfriend for guidance…
I ended up going to my mom’s husband “Chris” and asking if he had any thoughts so we could all have a peaceful day and no bridesmaids would need to “accidentally” spill anything.
At first he didn’t want to help, but he didn’t want my mom to feel embarrassed and gave in.
He said it was already going to be a long day, so he recommended no pre-wedding festivities. He said he would get her out of the rehearsal dinner early, so she had time in between.
He took her out right after dinner and took her somewhere else.
And when the morning of the wedding came, OP’s Mom was not invited to get ready with the other ladies..
The day of the wedding she was not invited to get ready with the bridal party or have a champagne breakfast.
Instead Chris took her to the beach for a long run (get that energy out), took her to a nice breakfast, and then home for some one on one attention.
He also let her know he had a special day planned the following day. She got her makeup done at their house and came just in time for the wedding.
But when OP’s stepmom was invited to get ready with everyone, they had a problem on her hands.
My stepmom “Lexi’ was however invited to get ready with the bridal party. I guess she told my dad my mom wasn’t there and he asked me.
I told him the truth that Chris was taking care of her as it would be too long a day for her. I guess he told someone else because my mom found out and was furious.
She asked how I could humiliate her and said I’m a shitty son. She said I could have said nothing and accused me of not loving her.
She said she knows the truth that we just don’t like her or want her around. Chris also got mad and said he regretted helping me.
I felt kind of bad after that encounter and was wondering, AITA?
If you know having someone there that day is going to cause issues, I understand not inviting them. Even if they are your Mom.
But why would you invite other people who are obviously going to tell your Mom about it?
Reddit said it wasn’t his decision to exclude his Mom that made him wrong, but his inability to keep that decision to himself.
This user was going to be put in a similar situation, until their Mom’s partner voluntarily removed herself to avoid any drama.
This user thought that at the very least, OP owed his Mom a heartfelt “sorry”.
And finally, this user said that from the minute he invited his step-mom and not his Mom, his fate was sealed.
Now I need to know what the Mom did to get on the blacklist for her own sons’ wedding!
