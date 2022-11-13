Nov 13, 2022

A Woman Tweeted About Having Coffee Every Day With Her Husband and People Online Really Gave It to Her

Leave it to folks on social media to get offended by just about everything and turn it into an opportunity to criticize other people.

And that’s exactly what happened to a woman named Daisey Miller who tweeted about how she and her husband have coffee every day in the regenerative garden they built in their yard.

Here’s what she said in what appears to be a pretty innocent and positive message.

What’s the big deal, right?

Well, you better believe that people had to do everything in their power to tear down Miller’s tweets.

One person made it all about them…

And this person insinuated that Miller and her husband are wealthy and don’t have to work.

Another Tweeter said that Miller’s post was smug and that her husband is probably embarrassed.

But other folks defended Miller from the barrage of criticism.

This person said the negative responses are very confusing.

And another Twitter user shared a meme to illustrate the situation.

And so did this user. Bingo!

Miller responded to all the criticism and attempted to set the record straight.

Wow. That sure spun out of control in a hurry, huh?

Some people, I tell ya…

