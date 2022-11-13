A Woman Tweeted About Having Coffee Every Day With Her Husband and People Online Really Gave It to Her
Leave it to folks on social media to get offended by just about everything and turn it into an opportunity to criticize other people.
And that’s exactly what happened to a woman named Daisey Miller who tweeted about how she and her husband have coffee every day in the regenerative garden they built in their yard.
Here’s what she said in what appears to be a pretty innocent and positive message.
my husband and i wake up every morning and bring our coffee out to our garden and sit and talk for hours. every morning. it never gets old & we never run out of things to talk to. love him so much.
— daisey🌼 (@lilplantmami) October 21, 2022
What’s the big deal, right?
Well, you better believe that people had to do everything in their power to tear down Miller’s tweets.
One person made it all about them…
I wake up everyday with chronic pain (tarsal tunnel syndrome), and wash my OCD medication down with an iced oat milk latte. But Wuteva -PotatoE poTotO ama rite?.
— KarlMaldensNose (@FerreroGreg) October 22, 2022
And this person insinuated that Miller and her husband are wealthy and don’t have to work.
For hours? But what if we weren’t inherently wealthy and have to work and stuff? Lol
— CAMELOT331 (Discount Chris Pratt) (@CAMELOT331) October 22, 2022
Another Tweeter said that Miller’s post was smug and that her husband is probably embarrassed.
What is the purpose of this communication? Im happy for you but it’s just smug, self satisfied bragging if it’s true. Your partner is most likely embarrassed by the tweet, or at least should be. That is unless you are flogging something
— Just Interested (@JustInt22415587) October 23, 2022
But other folks defended Miller from the barrage of criticism.
“Eat the rich” has gone from “no one should be a billionaire” to “no one living above the poverty level treating themselves and their husband to morning coffee in their garden should be happy”
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) October 23, 2022
This person said the negative responses are very confusing.
The internet is filled with waaayyyy to many miserable people! Jeez! How did this beautiful thing i read cause this many negative comments? Idg I’m sooo confused 🫤
— ALL THINGS MAVIN 🎧!➆ (@ghostmodetweets) October 22, 2022
And another Twitter user shared a meme to illustrate the situation.
The Tweet: “My husband and I are happy and are making the best of our mornings with the time we have on this earth.”
The Twitter Response: pic.twitter.com/flhXCKfsqx
— guthwineandcheese (@guthwinencheese) October 23, 2022
And so did this user. Bingo!
— MH (@gouda_noir) October 23, 2022
Miller responded to all the criticism and attempted to set the record straight.
to answer your questions
we are not rich by any means. we’ve worked extremely hard to get to where we’re at. we live very minimally and consciously & work jobs that match our lifestyle and allow us to live the life that we do
thank u for all the love & uplifting comments ykwya❤️
— daisey🌼🌱 garden coffee lady (@lilplantmami) October 22, 2022
Wow. That sure spun out of control in a hurry, huh?
Some people, I tell ya…
