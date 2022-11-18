Nov 18, 2022

A Worker Mocked a Customer for the Way They Ordered Their Food

Is it wrong to food-shame customers if you work in a restaurant?

Well, however you feel about it, you can pretty much take it to the bank that it happens ALL THE TIME by folks.

And a sous chef at a casual, upscale restaurant had something to say about how a customer ordered a pork porterhouse. The customer wanted the pork cooked with no sauce on it and a slice of cheddar cheese melted on top…hmmm…

And you know that folks who saw the video had thoughts about this travesty.

One viewer said,

“No. Absolutely NO.”

Another person, who clearly works in a kitchen, said,

“I would commit a ho**cide if this ticket showed up on my station.”

And another TikTokker responded,

“I’m a chef. … There’s no way.”

Needless to say, this customer was paying and so they got what they wanted…

But still…this is not okay…

