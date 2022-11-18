A Worker Mocked a Customer for the Way They Ordered Their Food
Is it wrong to food-shame customers if you work in a restaurant?
Well, however you feel about it, you can pretty much take it to the bank that it happens ALL THE TIME by folks.
And a sous chef at a casual, upscale restaurant had something to say about how a customer ordered a pork porterhouse. The customer wanted the pork cooked with no sauce on it and a slice of cheddar cheese melted on top…hmmm…
@cajuncanadian225 I just knew they were from them trenches 😭😭 who else does this?!? #fyp #viral #kitchen #kitchenservice ♬ original sound – CajunCanadian
And you know that folks who saw the video had thoughts about this travesty.
One viewer said,
“No. Absolutely NO.”
Another person, who clearly works in a kitchen, said,
“I would commit a ho**cide if this ticket showed up on my station.”
And another TikTokker responded,
“I’m a chef. … There’s no way.”
Needless to say, this customer was paying and so they got what they wanted…
But still…this is not okay…