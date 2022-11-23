Are They Wrong for Leaving Someone Else’s Information on a Damaged Car? People Responded.
This sounds like the kind of disagreement that could end a friendship…
And perhaps it did!
Are you ready for some drama?
Check out this story from the “Am I the A**hole?” page on Reddit and let us know if you think this person acted like a jerk.
AITA for leaving someone else’s information on a damaged car?
“Yesterday, me and three coworkers went out to lunch. I drove. One of my coworkers was getting out of my backseat and door dinged the car next to us. It was bad.
We’re not talking about a tiny dent but a deep scratch with bare metal exposed. I told her it was bad damage and asked if she was going to leave a note. She said “no, we’ll just pretend that never happened.” And went along her way. I told her I really think she needed to leave a note but she just laughed. I decided to leave a note on her behalf.
I was about to leave my information but then realized I wasn’t responsible for the damage. I was very irritated that she didn’t care that she damaged someone’s property, so I left her name and number. Later, I got an irate phone call from her asking what I had done.
I told her I left a note explaining the damage and who the owner of the car could contact for repairs. She said I was an AH, was taking Christmas away from her kids, and uptight since door dings are part of owning a car. I admit, I was very frustrated with her lack of care and fear that might have driven me to give up her info.
AITA?”
Take a look at how Reddit users reacted.
One person said they are NTA and that what the co-worker did is illegal.
Another Reddit user also said they’re NTA and that their co-worker can be potentially sued for this.
This individual said the co-worker was totally out of line for how they behaved.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · accidents, aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, car, car accidents, cars, reddit