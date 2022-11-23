Manager Reveals To Employee “I Never Gives 4/4s on Performance Evaluations” and The Internet Cries “Toxic!”
Performance evaluations for employees can be a real pain in the you-know-what.
You never really know what’s gonna happen and it can cause a lot of anxiety…and, on top of that, you might have to deal with a manager who acts like the guy that the folks in these TikTok videos responded to.
A man named Eric talked about the most toxic thing a manager ever said to him…and it was in regard to his performance evaluation.
Check out what Eric had to say about this interaction that obviously left a very bad taste in his mouth.
Eric’s video got a lot of people talking.
One viewer sarcastically said,
“I’ve had managers give me less than 4/4 and then they couldn’t give me any areas for improvement. Makes sense, right?”
Another added,
“Every time and then they use the same evaluations as justification for not giving a raise or cost of living increases.”
And one person admitted,
“As a mid-level manager, I was told that we can’t give 4/4 ever.”
One TikTokker said,
“If I give you a 4/4 even if you deserve it, I can’t because then I have to give someone on the team a lower eval. 2/4 score…reason was budget.”
And another commented,
“I want to work for a company that gives accurate evaluations. Could you imagine?”
One person argued,
“That’s why people are quietly quitting.”
The man who posted the video, Eric, said,
“If there’s no clear and consistent route to be recognized as a top performer, then you’ll chase out top performers in your organization. At best, your people will quietly quit (just do the bare minimum), at worst they’ll quit outright – and others will follow.”
He added,
“this goes to show that this is a huge management issue that organizations need to deal with, especially in the great resignation/quiet quitting employee revolution.”
Sounds like this is a pretty big problem in the workplace, don’t you think…?