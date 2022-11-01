Teachers Are Leaving Their Jobs and Here Are the Reasons Why
Teachers ensure that children get the educations they need, and they have a tough job to do. Sadly, data shows that teachers are leaving the profession.
The folks at Upworthy explained a few reasons why this may be the case:
“At the root of the problem, the Times reports, are the massive layoffs that happened during the economic recession.
Those left a whole bunch of teachers unemployed. And now that some states have more money for education (some — not all), many of them have already moved on to other careers.
Plus, many of the students who might have become teachers during the recession chose other fields.
You can’t blame them: Why take on student loan debt in exchange for low pay and long hours? That’s assuming there would even be a teaching job available upon graduation.”
Here are five reasons why teachers are leaving their jobs:
5. Low Pay
Teachers explain that school districts don’t pay teachers a salary they can use to survive.
4. Increasing Demands
It’s difficult to do your job well when you’re always underfunded and have to do a ton of extra work.
3. Treating as Unimportant
Teachers also feel undervalued as compared to professions that are equally important, such as lawyers and doctors.
2. Treatment From The Public
Society tends to mistreat teachers, blaming them for ineffectiveness when they could really use some resources.
1. It’s Time to Reframe How We Think of Teachers
It helps to change how we think of teachers so we can best help them and their students.
Here’s a video in which teachers explain their thoughts in their own words.
Take a look at what they had to say.