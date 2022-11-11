This Man Wants to Know if He’s Wrong for Telling His Pregnant Wife to Stop Acting Like a Child
AITA for telling my pregnant wife to stop acting like a child?
“I (35m) and my wife (33f) are currently expecting our first child in December.
I live in chronic pain due to a slew of health issues, I also work a job where I’m on my feet constantly. I can’t get a new job right now due to personal reasons, bur I plan to as soon as possible.
My wife quit her job right after we found out we were expecting (we always planned this)
The problem is, she’s gotten really lazy. I understand pregnancy is hard, but it’s gotten to the point she won’t even make food or clean the house sometimes.
She’s been wining and complaining constantly since the moment she took the test. She sounds like a child. (I hungry I sore, my head hurts, I’m sick, I can’t s**t etc) I understood these things are normal during pregnancy so as much as it annoyed me, I bit my tongue.
The second I’d get home every night, she’d want me to do something for her.
She expected me to cook and clean as soon as I got home every night.
The straw that broke the camels back happened a couple days ago.
I had just gotten home from a 10 hour shift, and was having a flair up. I just wanted to have a bath and relax because I was in so much pain.
I told her I’ve had a terrible day and to just dorrdash something. ( I rarely let her do this because those fees are ficking ridiculous so I thought it’d be a treat) but she said that she can only eat home-cooked meals and that everything else makes her sick.
This is where I might be the a**hole.
I yelled at her and told her I’ve had the worst day and she needs to stop complaining and be an adult for once, she started crying. I immediately apologized over and over again but she left anyway.
A couple hours later my MIL called me and called me a misogynistic cunt and a slew of other names. I hung up because I don’t need that.
Now the beans are spilled and all the women in our family are mad at me and my wife still won’t f**king speak to me.
So am I the a**hole?
