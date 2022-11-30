Woman Puts 24/7 Food at a Resort on Blast in Viral Video
False advertising seems to be everywhere these days, my friends.
And one good thing about social media is that people can, if they choose to, call attention to bad business practices.
And that’s what happened when a TikTok user felt the need to post a video blasting the Riu Reggae in Jamaica.
The woman was upset that the resort claimed that guests had access to food 24/7, but the options weren’t exactly mouth-watering.
Take a look at her video.
@sudaineeI couldn’t believe my eyes♬ original sound – ESOSA||CONTENT CREATOR
Some people who saw the TikTok video shared their thoughts.
One person said,
“Never staying at Riu again cause of that.”
Another added,
“Nah, if the resort doesn’t have a late night snack bar that has burgers, dogs, and fries, I ain’t bookin'”
But some folks didn’t see a problem.
One viewer said,
“I actually would love that.”
Another chimed in,
“I mean it’s better than nothing.”
And some other folks said they had good experiences at this specific resort.
One TikTokker said,
“I load up on those before we leave on the last day and take them to the airport with me so I don’t have to spend $50 on food there.”
Another person added,
“I went to Riu Bahamas and it wasn’t like this. They cooked anytime we wanted and drinks.”
And another viewer commented,
“Wow I never had that experience and I ate all my food fresh at the buffet / restaurants in the RIU in Cabo Mexico.”
After the TikTok video went viral, a Riu spokesperson said, in an email, “From our side, we can comment that the video focuses on just one of our fridges. In our Hotel RIU Reggae, we have two fridges with 4 types of sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers and condiments. There is also a dispenser with nachos, cheese sauce and popcorn. We also offer fresh pieces of fruit. During the night all of our restaurants close and we also reinforce our offering in the 24/7 with Jamaican patties and during the mornings with a showcase of assorted pastries.”
“We want to clarify that having a 24/7 food and drink offering means that we have at least one point in our hotel in which you can have food and drinks, even if it is at 4AM and while all of our restaurants are closed. In all our locations we have similar offerings for the 24/7 but there are always differences. For example, different types of fruit or pastries.”
There you have it, folks!