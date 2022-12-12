12 Airbnb Hosts With A Whole Lot of Nerve
Travelers choose to utilize an Airbnb instead of a hotel for a whole bunch of different reasons, but at the root of the choice, I think, is the experience you want to have in the place you are visiting.
Using an Airbnb can help you feel more like a guest and not a stranger, in my experience, and often, it can offer the privacy and friendly feeling of staying with friends.
You wouldn’t want to be friends with these 12 hosts, though, whose expectations go way above and beyond.
12. That’s a lot of fees.
Dealbreaker amounts, really.
Sure can’t wait for the AirBNB bubble to pop from mildlyinfuriating
11. This is more than I do before I go out of town at my own house.
Maybe I should have a checklist.
Paying $150 for a cleaning fee and also having to complete a 10 cleaning step list to avoid an extra cleaning fee.
Not cool @Airbnb. pic.twitter.com/97tk5X6Ay9
— Nico Ordonez (@NicolasOrdonez_) November 8, 2022
10. We’re just trying to live our lives.
You’re going to have to run your own business.
9. Maybe they’ve gotten burned in the past.
That’s a risk you’re going to run, though.
Was looking to stay one night at an Airbnb. The cleaning fee is 2.5 times the stay. lol pic.twitter.com/09NcLL08Ln
— Neil Jacobs (@NeilJacobs) November 7, 2022
8. You don’t get to decide what tip you deserve.
That’s not how any of this works.
In our AirBnB in the middle of nowhere. from ChoosingBeggars
7. How do they know exactly what time you left?
I think that’s a fair question, don’t you?
Here’s the list that was on the fridge from my Airbnb host in Nashville last weekend. Hey, I’m cool with starting a dishwasher, but I don’t want to use towels washed on “quick wash!” YUCK! (Also, I’m on vacation and do enough laundry at home.) pic.twitter.com/yyQYogQFmX
— Tina Kastory (@TinaKastory) November 8, 2022
6. Most of us would be livid.
Airbnb definitely should have made this right.
Airbnb is refusing to give refund after host demands $250 extra before arrival, not mentioned in original posting. from mildlyinfuriating
5. You get one or the other.
Because we’re definitely not doing both.
How AirBNB allows you to be charged a large cleaning fee then be required to clean before you check out from mildlyinfuriating
4. Can anyone even explain what these are?
Because I certainly can’t.
Will never use Airbnb or Vrbo again. These fees are insane! from mildlyinfuriating
3. Not staying in a hotel…priceless.
Or at least this host thinks so.
Port Huron, MI Outrageous AirBnB 67$/Night listing came out to 261$. Cant forget the 150$ cleaning fee that will be conducted by the guest. from mildlyinfuriating
2. I just laughed out loud.
I hope the person who got this request did the same.
Airbnb owner expects us to tip his cleaning service he hired on top of the $250 cleaning fee from mildlyinfuriating
1. OK this is apparently a thing. Insane!
They’re not our housekeeper!
My Airbnb host wanted me to tip Housekeeping…on top of the $200 cleaning fee. from mildlyinfuriating
Yikes.
I’m going to make sure I read the find print before I travel the next time!
