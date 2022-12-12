12 Times People Were Hilariously Wrong
There are people out there who are confident and smart, and then there are folks who are just…confident.
And the people you’re about to meet sure don’t seem like they have a whole lot going on the SMART department.
Take a look at what these folks had to say…
1. Bad at math.
Come on, dude!
2. Seems like a great boss!
His employees are so lucky.
3. History lesson.
Just so you know…
Actually they shot British soldiers https://t.co/venTgDHV8v
— Jeremy Khan (@JeremyMcLellan) June 15, 2017
4. Get out the map.
Okay, one more time…
5. Are you sure about this?
Doesn’t seem right…
Apperently this is how egg donors work from confidentlyincorrect
6. No problem at all!
On second thought…
7. A real genius.
Probably a scientist or a doctor.
8. Good lord…
Not too bright, are we?
COVID has brought out the best in everyone! from confidentlyincorrect
9. Nice try.
Didn’t work out so well!
Gotta love university rivalries on dating apps from confidentlyincorrect
10. Not a geography major.
Time to go back to school!
That is a continent, not a country. That’s like saying you’re from East Canada
— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 26, 2022
11. Totally makes sense.
This backfired in spectacular fashion.
12. Got shot down.
Won’t try that one again!